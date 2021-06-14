Checking in with Chestertown YMCA Director Erica Osterhout

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most significant additions to Chestertown life might arrive just in time for Christmas—the new 60,000 sq. ft. Kent County Family YMCA complex.

The top-of-the-line facility will fundamentally change health and fitness options in Kent County by offering a broad spectrum of programs and services, from competitive swimming and children’s swimming instruction in the 6-lane pool, to activities in two full-size gymnasiums, and an elevated walking track (10.8 loops for a mile).

Along with continuing an enhanced summer camp program and other youth-oriented services, the Y will address chronic issues in an aging demographic with programs like “Rock Steady” non-combative boxing for people with Parkinson’s Disease, and their “LiveSTRONG” program, program for cancer survivors of any stage, as well as Enhance Fitness which is targeted to seniors to aid in fall prevention and arthritis relief through regular movement.

The Spy was recently given a tour of the new YMCA site under construction and sat down with Y Executive Director Erica Osterhout to talk about the YMCA experience.

Osterhout, formally the Program Director at Kent Athletic and Wellness Center on High Street when the facility transitioned into the YMCA, will continue as Executive Director at the new complex. In the meantime, the facility on High will continue to provide its fitness programs, gym, and workout areas until the new facility is open.

Osterhout emphasized the YMCA’s commitment to reach out to all the community.

“We’re really eager for the partnership with Kent County public schools specifically and all organizations including, corporate wellness incentives. There’s a lot we can do with local businesses. This is a vital part of living,” she says.

The Kent County Family YMCA, one of 11 facilities comprising the YMCA of the Chesapeake family along the Eastern Shore—Maryland and Virginia—prides itself on inclusion and that “no one will be turned away.

Annual fundraising efforts help underwrite individuals who might be financially challenged, and Osterhout is quick to point out an added benefit to membership—members may use any of the participating facilities in the US.

If you drive by the construction site near Dixon Valve, you will realize this new facility is much more than a gym. It’s what makes for a healthy community. And there’s no joining fee in June!

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more about the Kent County Family YMCA, go here. For YMCA of the Chesapeake, go here.