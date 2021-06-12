Environmental Cruises Offered this Summer, Fall

Children and adults are invited to join Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum educators this summer and fall aboard buyboat Winnie Estelle for a series of up-close and personal explorations of the Miles River and its unique habitat and ecology.

On Thursday, July 15, from 10–11:30am, and again from 1–2pm on Tuesday, Aug. 17, CBMM invites guests for a citizen science excursion on the Miles River. These Eco Cruises offer the opportunity for passengers to try their hand at water testing and explore the critters on an oyster reef, all while cruising in the breeze.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 2–3:30pm, join Pickering Creek Audubon Center Director Mark Scallion aboard Winnie Estelle for an exploration of the trees of Delmarva as seen along the shoreline of the Miles River. Passengers will learn to identify common trees not just by leaves, but also by shapes, bark, and fruit. Along the way, educators will discuss the ecology of forests and the history and uses of trees in the Chesapeake. This course assumes no previous expertise and is open to persons of all knowledge levels. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars.

The final cruise in the series is a fun and informative bird-watching river cruise scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 10–11:30am. Led by Pickering Creek Audubon Center educators, passengers will observe flocks of ducks, geese, and swans returning to the Chesapeake Bay region on their annual fall migration. Educators will discuss the biology of different migratory waterfowl, while sharing insights and answering questions about waterfowl habits, calls, and unique characteristics. Participants are encouraged to bring cameras and binoculars, while dressing appropriately for the weather.

Boarding passes for CBMM’s environmental cruises are $20, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members and registration required to cbmm.org/onthewater.