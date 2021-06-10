Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Miró in New York, 1947:

Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17

Through July 8, 2021 (online through August 1, 2021)

Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró made with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17, the New York outpost of his seminal printmaking studio in Paris. Both Miró and Hayter were key participants in the community of artists in Paris who ultimately formed the core of international movements in contemporary art from the 1930s to 1945. In the 1940s many of these artists, including Hayter, moved to New York to escape the horrors of the Nazi occupation of Paris. Works will be drawn from the Museum’s Permanent Collection and loans from Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia, and private collections. The exhibition catalogue includes the wide breadth of experimental and collaborative work done at Atelier 17, with pieces by Fred Becker, Terry Haass, Gabor Peterdi, Anne Ryan, Yves Tanguy, Helen Phillips, Alice Trumbull-Mason, and others, all of whom worked in Atelier 17 alongside Hayter and Miró.

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World

Through August 1, 2021

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World is an exhibition of the late artist’s prints, watercolors, paintings and drawings, and spans over 30 years of her prolific yet under-studied career. The exhibition highlights Morgan’s ability to convey a spiritual experience through her landscape and portraiture work and to effortlessly transition from formal observation to magical wonder. While her prints are a testimony to her mastery as a printmaker, her mid-career paintings, which include experimental materials such as Day-Glo acrylic, shine a light on the artist’s inquisitive mind and inventive inner world. One of the two African-American women artists to study with Stanley William Hayter’s Atelier 17, Morgan was a trailblazer as an artist and printmaker. Her works are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Library of Congress; the National Gallery of Art, and others. The Academy Art Museum is proud to present this exhibition with loans from the Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art, Mr. Donnell and Mrs. Dorothea Walker Collection of African American Art, Mr. Freddie Styles, Mr. Darryl Love, and Dolan/Maxwell. The exhibition catalog will feature essays by art historians Dr. Amalia Amaki and Dr. Christina Weyl.

SPECIAL EVENT

Double Feature Films

July 1, 11 a.m. & July 2, 7 p.m.

FREE

“Miró Makes a Color Print and On and Around Miró” by avant-garde filmmaker Thomas Bouchard.

The film pictures Joan Miró as he works at Atelier 17 in New York on a print – the subject of Academy Art Museum’s Spring 2021 exhibition, Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17.

“Around and About Joan Miró”

The film is a more expansive record of Joan Miró’s work and studio.

First Friday Opening

July 2, Open until 8 p.m.

Docent Tour – 6 p.m.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Oil Painting: Creating Color Harmonies

Instructor: Bradford Ross, brad@bradfordross.com

Three-Day Workshop: July 6, 7 & 8

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Beyond Pencil and Brush – Enriching Your Toolbox

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick, sherylartist@gmail.com

July 19-22 or August 2–5

Monday–Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Workshop: Travelling with Gouache

Instructor: Bernard Dellario, bernie.dellario@gmail.com

3 Days: Friday, July 23, 24 & 25

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Summer Camps 2021

The Museum is dedicated to offering engaging ways to keep children of all ages creative and enthused throughout the summer. Please view our website https://academyartmuseum.org/events/category/youth-and-families/summer-camps/ for up-to-the-minute information or email the Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.