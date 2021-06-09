Mid-Shore Arts: Oxford Community Center’s Great Reopening with Liza Ledford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When one first hears about the Oxford Community Center, it’s not hard to assume its primary function, with its first-class auditorium and commercial kitchen, as the ideal spot for productions from the Tred Avon Players, classical music concerts, or having an unusually large capacity to hold large functions like weddings. But the reality is, as most Oxfordians know, far more comprehensive.

From children’s camps in the summer to yogi classes in the middle of winter, the OCC has always taken seriously the mission of being a true community center. Beyond the headliner programs that attract audiences from every county of the Mid-Shore, the renovated elementary school goes out of its way to embrace programming that includes local vintage car fanatics, poetry readings, addiction workshops, or putting the spotlight on mental health.

The next few months of the OCC schedule only reinforced that community role. Starting with a program aimed at helping families navigate political differences, a display of public artwork to celebrate its partnership with sixteen organizations, and finally, an all-community happy hour to celebrate the OCC’s reopening and welcoming dozens of new families to Talbot County.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Oxford Community Center please go here.