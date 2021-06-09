Choptank Health Comes to Kent County with Sara Rich

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Kent County has had good reasons to celebrate the recent news that the Shore Regional Health’s Chestertown hospital would remain a full-service facility with its new designation as a “critical care” health center, there was another bit of news about the same time that might have been overlooked with all that excitement.

About the same time that the State of Maryland re-classified the town’s hospital, it was also announced that Choptank Community Health System had joined in a partnership with Shore Health to serve the needs of Kent County. Choptank might be a new name for locals, but it has been a highly respected health provider for the Mid-Shore for almost four decades.

Originally launched by concerned nurses and doctors in Caroline County in 1978, Choptank’s mission was to establish comprehensive primary health care services to all residents, regardless of one’s ability to pay. And since that time, the nonprofit health provider has grown to establish centers in Cambridge, Denton, Easton, Federalsburg, Goldsboro, and St. Michaels. And now Chestertown will be added to this list starting in 2022.

Not only has Choptank grown in the territory they cover, but in the last several years, they have significantly expanded their mission to include dental care, in-school health centers, and now behavioral health as well.

The Spy sat down with Sara Rich, Choptank’s CEO and president, at the White Swan Tavern the other day to learn more about Choptank and what they will be bringing to Kent County.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Choptank Community Health System please go here.