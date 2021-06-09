Academy Art Museum Hosts Juneteenth Celebration June 20

The Academy Art Museum (AAM) in Easton, Maryland, will present its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 20, from 12 to 4 p.m. on the Museum grounds. This festive, free celebration of African American culture, art, and history promises fun for all ages. A full range of family activities, entertainment, food vendors, and free tours of artwork by African American artist Norma Morgan in the Museum’s exhibition, “Norma Morgan: Enchanted World” will be offered. The exhibition “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” also on display, will be free to view.

Musical acts include hip hop artist Javier Starks, who performed at AAM’s 2019 Juneteenth; D.C. jazz singer Alison Crockett, who performed during AAM’s 2020 Virtual Juneteenth; and more. The program also includes a Family Craft Project, hosted by Constance Del Nero, Director of Children’s Education & Community Programs at AAM from 12 to 4 p.m. Drawing inspiration from the patterns and symbols associated with the holiday, participants will create a collaborative public artwork that will be on view on the Museum’s front lawn through August 31, 2021.

Free tours of the exhibition “Norma Morgan: Enchanted World” will be offered every 20 minutes to the hour starting at 11:40 a.m. and continuing at 12:40 p.m., 1:40 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m., with a final tour at 4 p.m.

There will also be food offerings and resource booths available, including the Neighborhood Service Center, the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, and the Talbot County Free Library. This year, the event will offer a Vaccine Tent where the Talbot County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 Vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Museum.

Sponsors of this year’s event include Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Bette Kenzie, Paris Foods, the Granville Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Catherine McCoy, and Beverly and Richard Tilghman. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.