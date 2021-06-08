KCPL’s Summer Reading Goal: 250,000 Minutes of Reading

Kent County Public Library has set an ambitious goal for our community to collectively read for 250,000 minutes as part of the Tails & Tales summer reading program.

To reach this goal, we need your help!

We’ve expanded our summer reading program to truly be for all age groups – kids, teens, and adults – which means everyone can contribute to the count of minutes read.

To get started, all you have to do is visit kentcountylibrary.org and register for the Tails & Tales summer reading program.

If you pre-register by June 18th, you will be entered into a raffle for a Chromebook!

Summer reading officially begins June 19th and, as soon as it does, you can start logging your reading minutes. Each age group has a unique summer reading challenge with its own individual objectives and prizes. Time spent reading by anyone in any of the age groups will also contribute to the collective goal of 250,000 minutes read.

Report your minutes read and activities completed by August 18th and at our Summer Reading Finale on August 19th we’ll announce whether or not we’ve hit the goal!

KCPL will also be offering a wide variety of events for all ages – kids, teens, and adults – this summer and the excitement will kick off with a visit from Critter Connections for each KCPL branch!

Saturday, June 19th | 10am-1pm

Chestertown Branch

Monday, June 21st | 10:30am-11:30am

Rock Hall Civic Center

Tuesday, June 22nd | 10:30am-11:30am

North County Branch

All events will be held outside, rain or shine, except in cases of extreme weather. Please note that the Rock Hall program will be held at the Civic Center, not the Rock Hall Branch of KCPL.

All ages are invited to the kickoff events to enjoy a hands-on visit with a variety of animals, including reptiles, tortoises, mammals, and insects. You’ll also have the opportunity to register for the 2021 Tails & Tales summer reading program, grab a swag bag (including summer reading t-shirts) while supplies last, and get started on a reading adventure!

To pre-register for the summer reading program or to preview the many summer events at KCPL, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

KCPL’s Summer Reading events are made possible in part by the 2021 Library Summer Readers Tell Tales grant from the PNC Foundation.