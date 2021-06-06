Hope Rising: Mid Shore Behavioral to Offer 10th Annual Across the Lifespan Conference

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. (MSBH) will be hosting the 10th Annual Across the Lifespan Conference in a free, virtual format on June 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s conference will be Hope Rising: Mindfulness in a Changing World, and will focus on the fundamentals of hope and developing skills in mindfulness to survive and thrive in the face of challenging times.

This year’s 10th Annual Across the Lifespan Conference marks a decade-long tradition of bringing the community together to address topics related to intergenerational behavioral health. The conference will feature seven distinguished speakers sharing expertise and passion on the theme of maintaining mindfulness through all phases of life, including childhood and adolescence, transitional aged youth, adults, and older adults. Conference registrants can expect engaging workshops and presentations that will leave attendees with practical tools for mindfulness that can be implemented into everyday life.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference will be Sherita Sparrow, ADC, EDU, CDP, CAP, who will commence the event by facilitating an interactive art therapy activity. Local behavioral health clinician Emily Moody, MSW, LCSW-C, specializes in trauma, abuse, and addiction, and will share mindfulness skills specific to the child and adolescent population. Dorchester High School sophomore and International Motivational Speaker Rip Cornish will speak to holding onto hope during the transitional age years, and Peer Recovery Specialist James Carter will share insights relating to mindfulness in the adult population. Bonnie Scott, founder of Rising Above Addiction (RAD) recovery house, will lead a special segment on conserving hope during times of grief, a sentiment many are facing in light of current events. Certified Mental Health Therapist Barbie Glenn , LCPC, NCC, CPRP, and author Kim Burton, formerly of Maryland Mental Health Association, will culminate the Across the Lifespan conference by addressing the importance of hope for aging populations. A special musical interlude offered by Music Therapist Tom Gerni will close out the event.

“This year will mark the 10th Anniversary of Mid Shore Behavioral Health’s Across the Lifespan Conference” said MSBH’s Executive Director Katie Dilley. “Each year of the conference has allowed MSBH to highlight topics that are relevant to the behavioral health field and supportive of ever-changing and evolving best practices to enrich our mid-shore community. This year, the team at MSBH is so excited to bring Hope Rising: Mindfulness in a Changing World. The conference has a robust group of presenters that will be using creative ways to connect with the participants, ranging from art inspired techniques to music therapy; all the while, moving through continuum of the lifespan. The Across the Lifespan Conference is always a wonderful opportunity to honor, connect, and give back to partners, providers, professionals, and community at large.”

The free conference will leave attendees with a deeper understanding of mindfulness and instill hope for the future. Registrants have the option of receiving five continuing education credits (CEUs) upon completion of the training. To register for the 10th Annual Across the Lifespan Conference, visit https://tinyurl.com/10thAnnualATL.

As the Core Service Agency for the mid-shore, MSBH’s mission is to continually improve the provision of behavioral health services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties through effective coordination of care in collaboration with consumers, their natural support systems, providers, and the community at large. For more information about MSBH, visit www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org.