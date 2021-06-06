Cherry Tree: Union by Adam Scheffler

Union



They’ll fire us after we’ve been

at the company a certain amount of time,

to bring in fresh employees who haven’t been

ground up yet, who haven’t been sliced up

and turned into meat with plastic covers

over us to feed to their customers yet,

who haven’t ‘burned out yet,’ as if the job were

a kind of fire, and we were the kindling, or as if the job

were a kind of crop circle and we were the corn

that teenage aliens doodle their graffiti on for a purpose

that’s beyond us, for a purpose we are told

to believe in, and I too am angered by employees

who tend too slowly to my ‘needs,’ who peer

mole-y eyed at me from stacks of paperwork at the

DMV, or who squeak mole-y voiced at me from

burrowing too long into the twisted tunnels of a phone,

angered at them for not being paid enough

to know English, or how to turn on my

cable, so I can watch rich beautiful people

with no problems fail to fix their personalities,

or watch an exposé on how people are

already hard at work doing nothing to fix

problems much bigger than mine, like wrestlers

paying for their own brain damage,

or a community developing cancer trying to

blow out their favorite flaming river,

but it’s easy to be bitter, and it’s hard to join

a union, to show up to the meetings,

sign your name to the list, stick your neck

far, far out from its shell, so others

will stick out their necks from their shells,

until we are a field of necks too numerous to

chop all at once without making a mess,

or until we are a field of throats blooming all the

same words at the same time, the way people

join together to pray–as if God were a

little distant and can only hear us if we’re all

speaking at once, and a little distracted,

so he can only see us if we stand on each

other and form a human pyramid in the exact

shape of a person struggling to build a pyramid.

Adam Scheffler is the author of A Dog’s Life, which was the winner of the 2016 Jacar Press Book Contest. His poems have appeared in Narrative, The Yale Review, The Common, The American Poetry Review, The Cincinnati Review, Rattle, Verse Daily, Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, and many other venues.

Cherry Tree appears under the imprint of the Literary House Press, the publishing arm of the Rose O’Neill Literary House, a cultural center with an almost 50-year-history of promoting the arts. Washington College undergraduates participate in all facets of the production of this print journal, though professional writers serve as genre editors and fill most senior reader positions. Although the journal is still growing, Cherry Tree has already received national recognition. Poems from three of its six issues have been selected for inclusion in The Best American Poetry (2016, 2017, and 2020). Poems have been reprinted on Poetry Daily and Verse Daily and have appeared in the Orison Anthology. Prose has been listed as “notable” in Best American Essays and appeared in Best Microfictions (2020).