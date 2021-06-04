Special Message from Create Founders

For the past 5 years, Create art.craft.design has been a showcase for artists from the crème de la crème of American Craft. Patti and Dave Hegland, Carla Massoni, Faith Wilson, Marilee Schumann, Bob Ortiz and Rob Glebe formed a partnership and built one of the most beautiful gallery/retail spaces in Chestertown, if not the whole East Coast. Though Bob Ortiz and Rob Glebe left the partnership they continued to contribute to the success of our endeavor.

We are grateful to our loyal artists and clients who made it possible for our shop to survive the pandemic. The last year of isolation and introspection has made all of us think about the future and what we want to accomplish.

It is with regret and with a measure of optimism that we are closing our doors at the end of June. Though our partnership is ending we will continue our own artistic pursuits and invite you to stay in touch as we grow and explore each in our own way.

The doors of Create art.craft.design will be closing on Sunday, June 27. Starting June 3rd everything in the gallery is 30% off. Please come and find the things you always wanted at Create. And tell your friends! Don’t wait until the last week! If you have a gift card, please be sure to come in and use it before then. Create art.craft.design is located at 113 South Cross Street in Chestertown.

On June 5 add Create to your Saturday morning downtown Chestertown stroll! We will be celebrating our partnership with cake and champagne from 10am to noon. Please join all of us – Carla, Patti and Dave, Faith, Marilee, and original partners Rob Glebe and Bob Ortiz as we toast our partnership.

Patti & Dave Hegland – https://heglandglass.com/

Carla Massoni – https://massoniart.com/

Faith Wilson – https://faithwilsonart.com/

Marilee Schumann – https://marileeschumannart.com/

Bob Ortiz – http://ortizstudios.com/

Rob Glebe – https://www.robglebedesign.com/