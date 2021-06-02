RiverArts Moment: Painting the Town Plus this Month

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown RiverArts is putting a new twist on its annual Plein Air festival this year. On Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, come to historic Chestertown to enjoy Paint the Town Plus, a festive atmosphere celebrating the art of the outdoors in the outdoors.

On June 4 from 5-8pm, as part of Chestertown’s First Friday festivities, RiverArts will exhibit works by some 30 artists from throughout Maryland under tents in Fountain Park. These artists have been working on landscapes, seascapes, paintings of quaint towns, and more since April 30. Artists who work in media other than painting have also been invited to participate, a new addition from past years. The Friday evening event will be an opportunity to enjoy this exhibit, perhaps purchase a piece, and get to chat with the artists themselves.

In addition to the exhibit, the RiverArts Clay Community will offer Empty Bowls Upside Down, a new version of the ever popular Empty Bowls tradition, which benefits the Kent County Food Pantry. Potters have made hundreds of beautiful bowls, any one of which can be purchased for $20. Buyers are also asked to bring canned soup and boxed dried food for donation. Unsold bowls will be available again the next day.

Visitors will want to stroll through Chestertown during its First Friday celebration. Known for its arts and entertainment district and beautiful historic waterfront, the town has many galleries and fun shops which will be open, adding to the gala spirit.

On Saturday morning, coinciding with Chestertown’s noted Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, RiverArts will be sponsoring a Quick Draw. From 10:30-12:30, artists will paint scenes from throughout Kent County, some based on suggestions from local residents. Expect to see some of these artists painting in town, once again offering the chance to speak with them about their approaches and techniques. These works will then be exhibited for judging in the tents. Cash awards will be given. All of these works will be for sale.

Also on Saturday morning, RiverArts’ KidSPOT will host Paint the Park for young children. Easels, paper canvases, and oil pastel sticks will be set up in Fountain Park, giving young artists the opportunity to explore the joys of Plein Air painting and express their interpretations of the local scene. A good time will be had for the whole family.

Come back June 11 to see works from the festival hung in the RiverArts Gallery for its first in-person exhibit in over a year.