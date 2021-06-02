Chestertown Mobile Stage Debut: “Best Kept Soul” Rescheduled for June 5

The street party to debut the Town’s new Mobile Stage, canceled by last weekend’s cold rainy weather, has been rescheduled for this Saturday evening, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. The party will take place in the 200 block of High Street between Court and Cross Streets. Wilmington-based band Best Kept Soul will bring its popular mix of Soul, Motown, and R&B hits.

Entrance to the event is free. Main Street volunteers will sell beer and wine.

Nearby, in the lower section of the block, between Queen and Court Street, The Kitchen at the Imperial will kick off a new season of street dining with the first seatings at 5:00. Call 410-778-5000 for reservations.

Main Street Chestertown purchased the Stageline SL75 mobile stage last year so the Town could provide a safe, professional stage for civic and nonprofit events. Deployed by trained members of the Town Street Department, the stage unfolds from a trailer and boasts a hydraulically raised roof. It’s first use will be Friday morning during the outdoor graduation ceremony for Kent County High School seniors.

The Maryland Heritage Area Authority/Stories of the Chesapeake provided a $54,300 matching grant toward the purchase of the stage, and the Robert F. Schumann Foundation provided $35,000. The Town contributed $5,000 and Main Street contributed the final $10,000 to reach the total purchase price, which included a number of key accessories such as safety railings, side panels, expansion wings, and hydraulic stabilizers.