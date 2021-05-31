Adkins Mystery Monday: it’s About to Bloom

This native herbaceous perennial is about to bloom in the #parkinglotalive gardens. What is it?
Last week, we asked you about a cultivar of columbine, Aquilegia ‘Pink Lanterns’. The ‘Pink Lanterns’ have a similar habit to the straight species, but have pink blooms rather than the traditional red. Columbine will readily self seed and is a great option for sun or part shade. It attracts hummingbirds and butterflies and is nice to look at too!
