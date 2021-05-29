Chesapeake Lens: Blackwater by Buzz Charnock

The Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was established in Dorchester County in 1933 as a waterfowl sanctuary for birds migrating along the Atlantic Flyway. It is home to an incredible diversity of plants, birds, and animals in a variety of habitats including forest, marsh, and shallow water. Blackwater contains a full one-third of Maryland’s tidal wetlands and is often referred to as the Everglades of the North. “Blackwater” by Buzz Charnock.
