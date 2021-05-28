Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of The Orthopedic Center’s Renovation and Expansion

Ken Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, recently joined Drs. Jason Jancosko, Myron Szczukowski, Kevin McCoy and Richard Mason (physicians at The Orthopedic Center) to cut the ribbon celebrating the newly expanded and renovated Orthopedic Center, located at 510 Idlewild Avenue. The expansion enables all Shore Rehabilitation services to be offered in one building.

“We are proud that Shore Regional Health has partnered with The Orthopedic Center since July 2016 to provide exceptional orthopedic care and outpatient rehabilitation services to our community, and are pleased to celebrate the expansion today,” said Kozel.

The first floor of the new addition has doubled the size of the space and facilities used by Shore Rehabilitation at Easton, allowing the Center to accommodate the full spectrum of rehabilitation services — physical, occupational, and speech and language therapy — under one roof. The expanded space also includes new, state of the art equipment, including the Guldmann lift, which assists therapists working with patients who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices for mobility. The second floor will be dedicated to orthopedic provider services, offering 14 exam rooms and an x-ray room. The renovation and expansion makes The Orthopedic Center the largest and most comprehensive orthopedic and rehabilitation center in the Mid-Shore region.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System