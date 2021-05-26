Mid-Shore Arts: Finding the Light after COVID at the MassoniArt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Slowly rising out of the shadows of a harsh year, what can be more welcoming than the reopening of MassoniArts’ in Chestertown with a show called “Finding Light”?

The exhibit, originally titled “Re-set” and planned for last winter was delayed because of the pandemic. Looking for inspiration and consensus on how to approach a new exhibit, Massoni called some of the artists.

“We were thinking we’d just go back to normal but by December we realized there was no going back to “normal,” no reset button we were going to push. We’d all been inspired by Amanda Gorman’s beautiful poem during the inauguration…and one of the comments she used was to “find light.”

The Gallery exhibit, now open through August 1, displays new work from the gallerist’s catalogue of artists along with artists new to MassoniArts with some continuing their signature themes and others exploring “outside the box” of their previous work.

The Spy interviewed Carla Massoni last week and talked about the new exhibit and how the pandemic and its forced isolation influenced not only the artists, but how we perceive art in critical times.

Artists represented in “Finding Light” are Greg Mort, Katherine Cox, Claire McArdle, Grace Mitchell, Heidi Fowler, Zemma Mastin White, Catherine Kernan, Elizabeth Casqueiro, Kathryn O’Grady, Peter Guttmacher, Kenneth Schiano, Eve Stockton, Carol Rowan, Jon Mort, Simma Liebman, Blake Conroy, Shelley Robzen, Vicco von Voss, Jason Patterson.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.

MassoniArt will be open Friday–Saturday 11-3 and Sunday 11-2 and happy to schedule appointments Tuesday through Friday— masks at your discretion. Carla Massoni Gallery, 203 High Street, Chestertown, 410-778-7330. For more information, go here.