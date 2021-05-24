Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 24

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3 to 1,347.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.93%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 458,520, an increase of 228 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 15 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,831.

• The state’s 7-day average is 2.04% (+0.01 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 68.2%

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 51.90% of Marylanders and 47.66% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 42.16% and 41.31% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has been below 5% for 31 days, below 4% for 27 days, and below 3% for 14 days.

• Every Maryland county and Baltimore City had an average positivity rate below 5% on May 23.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped below 500 on Saturday, May 22. It was last below 500 on Oct. 27.

• There currently are 448 people hospitalized — 330 in acute care and 118 in intensive care.