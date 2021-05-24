Letter to Editor: “Racist” Is a Convenient Marketing Tool in Chestertown

“Racist” Is a Convenient Marketing Tool And, employed with great alacrity, even in Chestertown.

There is no meaner word spoken in our society’s current evolution than “racist.” To say or call-out an activity, an organization or a person as racist always elicits responses driven by feelings of remorse, anger, fear. All of these emotional responses are extremely effective marketing tools for bullies. The inferences from the public solicitation for signatures on a document entitled White Allies Pledge is degrading for any who know discrimination, have felt the violence that follows racial conflict, and forever carry a wariness of individuals whose agendas of equity is a front for their own self- promotion.

Thank you, John Queen (Bayside Hoyas President and BlackUnion of Kent County Chairman), for your Facebook testimony in April 2021. Your description is more eloquent than I can write.

It has been my experience that when a white self-appointed leader engages in a black cause calling out another white individual or groups of individuals as racists, it is usually for the benefit of their agenda of self-aggrandizement or monetary benefit.

I hope others find reassurance our collective communities have more solidarity than what they dare to hope. As long as we all work together for the steady support of education, respect, inclusive community and county involvement, we should not need “leaders” soliciting signatures and speaking on the behalf of others.

Included below is a nice article written by Peter G. Prontzos and published in the Scientific American on May 14, 2019. This is historical truth and some of the self-appointed leaders should revisit their eighth grade history lessons.

C.L. Ke

Kent County Republican Central Committee