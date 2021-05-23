Caroline County Community Resource Fair in Denton

Mid-Shore Community Mediation Center invites Caroline County residents to an in-person Community Resource Fair on Saturday, June 5, 12 noon – 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Avenue, Denton, Maryland 21629. The event is free of charge for all, with snacks and activities provided for children.
Community members can learn get free Covid vaccines (no insurance required!) plus learn about vital low-cost or no-cost individual and family services resources for all ages, and get information on Housing, Health & Wellness, Recovery Support, Legal Assistance, WIC, Behavioral Health.
Among the organizations participating:
- Caroline County Health Department – Free Covid Vaccines, Feeding Women & Children, Alcohol & Drug Prevention
- Caroline County Public Library
- Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore
- Sober Living/Recovery Housing
- Mid-Shore Behavioral Health
- State’s Attorney’s Office
- Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center
- Minary’s Dream Alliance
- Caroline County Medical Adult Day Care Services
- Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women
- Crossroads Community
- Chesapeake Voyagers, Inc.
Representatives of these dedicated organizations and more look forward to providing answers and raising awareness to help people find solutions.
For more information about Mid-Shore Community Mediation and to learn how to get involved visit midshoremediation.org/ or call 410-820-5553.
