Caroline County Community Resource Fair in Denton

Mid-Shore Community Mediation Center invites Caroline County residents to an in-person Community Resource Fair on Saturday, June 5, 12 noon – 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Avenue, Denton, Maryland 21629. The event is free of charge for all, with snacks and activities provided for children.

Community members can learn get free Covid vaccines (no insurance required!) plus learn about vital low-cost or no-cost individual and family services resources for all ages, and get information on Housing, Health & Wellness, Recovery Support, Legal Assistance, WIC, Behavioral Health.

Among the organizations participating:

Caroline County Health Department – Free Covid Vaccines, Feeding Women & Children, Alcohol & Drug Prevention

Caroline County Public Library

Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore

Sober Living/Recovery Housing

Mid-Shore Behavioral Health

State’s Attorney’s Office

Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center

Minary’s Dream Alliance

Caroline County Medical Adult Day Care Services

Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women

Crossroads Community

Chesapeake Voyagers, Inc.

Representatives of these dedicated organizations and more look forward to providing answers and raising awareness to help people find solutions.

For more information about Mid-Shore Community Mediation and to learn how to get involved visit midshoremediation.org/ or call 410-820-5553.