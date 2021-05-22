Delmarva Review: “When/Then/That” by Katherine Gekker

Author’s Note: “When a significant relationship ends painfully, we often find ourselves rehashing the turning points, the decisions, the regrets. With the repetition of “when, then, that,” I hope to create an unsettling and even ominous litany that will evoke the human tendency to torture ourselves with unwelcome memories and afterthoughts.”

When/Then/That

That time I saw you on Bramble Causeway, and then we married

That time I realized how much you drank every day

That time I told you your new blue blazer looked cheap

Then that time the dog and I almost stepped on a copperhead

That time you yelled that awful word at me

That day I moved out

when we held onto each other on the stairs

That time a garter snake slipped past the dog and me

That time you had a gun

Then that unbearable time

when the dog and I still smelled your cigarette smoke everywhere

That time I pretended I had a gun

then walked into the woods

without the dog

“When/Then/That” was recently nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

