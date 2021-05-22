Chesapeake College to Resume In-Person Activities

In response to improved statewide Covid-19 metrics and the easing of many pandemic restrictions, Chesapeake College will re-open to the public on June 1.

“We’re excited to welcome our students and members of the community back to our Wye Mills Campus and the Cambridge Center. It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and we’re so happy to have reached this point,” said Chesapeake President Clifford P. Coppersmith. “The health and safety of our students and employees continues to be our top priority, and we’re pleased that conditions allow our safe return to campus. Scientific data and health expert recommendations support our return to in-person operations.”

Like educational institutions across the country, Chesapeake suspended in-person activities and operations switched to remote in March of 2020. In the months that followed, small groups of employees returned to campus with a small number of labs and training classes conducted face to face. In-person activities increased this spring, with additional face-to-face classes and some intercollegiate athletics competition. On May 17, Chesapeake entered Phase Blue of its five-level status plan in preparation for the Phase Green full re-opening.

Many students will return to campus for the first time in 14 months on May 26 for Commencement. Two in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies are planned for the day with each graduate allowed to bring four guests. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who do not attend in person. Graduates from both 2020 and 2021 were invited to participate.

Masks are no longer required indoors or out at Chesapeake. Though Chesapeake is not requiring students or employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr. Coppersmith said both groups are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine. Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue masking when on campus. As of June 1, Chesapeake will no longer require quarantine procedures for students, faculty or staff.

Summer classes — which begin June 14 — are all online, so the summer provides a good opportunity for the college to transition to normal, on-campus operations.

Staff will be available to provide in-person admissions and registration services to students by appointment. For appointments, please call 410-822-5400, ext. 2240. Based on student feedback, many services will also continue to be accessible remotely. Those remote services include admissions, advising, registration, financial aid services and testing.

Both Sodexo food services and the Barnes & Noble bookstore will also resume on-campus services on June 1. The Todd Performing Arts Center will remain closed for the time being, but other facilities on campus will be available for community rentals.

For more information about Chesapeake’s re-opening, please visit www.chesapeake.edu.