Minary’s Dream Alliance Invites You to Join Us in Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary

The Minary’s Dream Alliance (MDA) board and partners are celebrating our first year of programming serving Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, Kent and Dorchester Counties youth and families. All are invited to attend our Open House on Saturday, May 22.

MDA partners including Small Town Big Artist, Li’l Saints of NCCOL UMC, LiveGr8r Mentoring Program, GLOW (Girls Learning Our Worth), Rising Sons, Shore’s Elite Track & Field, Chesapeake Heartland Project: Humanities Truck, Shore Rivers, Chestertown RiverArts/KidSpot will be on-site to introduce their programs and share their experiences with our organization. A silent auction will be held featuring donations from local shops and galleries including renowned artist Greg Mort (also a Capital Campaign donor), Friendship Farm an Pottery, and many more local organizations and individuals. MDA board members and volunteers will be available to help families interested in registering for programs or becoming a member.

Minary’s Dream Alliance is proud to offer youth programs including the recently formed Club F.E.A.R. Club F.E.A.R. supports youth ages 12-17 impacted by, affected by, or diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder and their families. MDA is also home to the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice’s Feed the Elderly Initiative. Paul Tue, III hosts a weekly Mindful Mornings motivational call for young men ages 6-17.

“Having the opportunity to start an Adolescent Youth Clubhouse is awesome. We are trailblazers on the Eastern Shore as this is the first one. The team is excited to get started.” says Paul L.A. Tue III, Co-Founder, Minary’s Dream Alliance

MDA is also celebrating reaching the half-way mark of our Capital Campaign. Due to the generosity of an anonymous Angel Donor who has offered a staged matching grant up to $500,000 toward the purchase of the Frank M. Jarman American Legion, Post 36 and building endowment we are close to being able to purchase the property. Reaching out to the underserved and disenfranchised in our community, we hope to provide a safe space and create a sense of ownership among the individuals we serve as well as their families and the

community at large. Donations to the Capital Campaign can be made online at minarysdreamalliance.org.

“This is the first Adolescent Clubhouse to be implemented on the Eastern Shore. The American Legion property will become a home-away-from-home for youth and families and the opportunities and programs we will bring to them. Families will have access to the waterways to fish and kayak, they will be able to garden, cook and camp together, all in a safe and peaceful environment,” says Doncella Wilson, Co-Founder, Minary’s Dream Alliance

The Minary’s Dream Alliance One Year Anniversary Open House will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Frank M. Jarman American Legion, Post 36 at 9155 American Legion Road in Chestertown, Maryland. For more about Minary’s Dream Alliance, go here. To register for the event go here.