Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival 2021 Kicks Off June 4 in Ebenezer Theater

Chesapeake Music announces the 36th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival will be held June 4–12, 20201 at its new permanent home, the Ebenezer Theater, at 17 South Washington Street in Easton, Maryland. The Festival’s exciting two-week program of six concerts featuring 15 artists will be presented live, in full compliance with state and local Covid-19 regulations, as well as streamed on the web.

Week One

June 4, 7:30 p.m. – Festival Opening Extravaganza! – Mozart’s Piano Trio in G Major, Anton Webern Langsamer Satz (Slow Movement) and Dvořák’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major

June 5, 7:30 p.m. – Bologne’s, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Sonata No. 3 in A Major for two violins, Still’s “Mother and Child” from the Suite for violin and piano, Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag, Beach’s Romance for violin and piano, Opus 23, and Schumann’s Six Studies in Canon Form and Bilder aus Osten “Pictures from the East” for piano, four hands

June 6, 5:30 p.m. – Haydn’s Trio No. 30 in F Major, Hob. XV:17, Beethoven’s String Trio in C minor, Opus 9 No. 3, and Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 47

Week One Artists

Catherine Cho, Violin/Viola

Francesca de Pasquale, Violin

Molly Carr, Viola

Marcy Rosen, Cello

Peter Stumpf, Cello

Peggy Pearson, Oboe

Ieva Jokubaviciute, Piano

Diane Walsh, Piano

Sponsors of this year’s Festival include Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Paul and Joanne Prager, and our donors. Chesapeake Music now has additional tickets for sale for all six in-theater Festival concerts. Please go to chesapeakemusic.org to order tickets for the in-theater or live-streamed performances or for a complete program listing.