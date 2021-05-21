Academy Art Museum Hosts Studio Sale/Art Book Sale in Newly Renovated Spaces

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland is again hosting a Studio Sale/Art Book Sale on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors and in the Museum’s newly renovated spaces.

“This Studio and Art Book Sale provides an excellent venue for our art instructors to sell their work at prices affordable to the public. We will also be introducing the wide range of art classes we offer for adults year-round – everything from drawing to pottery to collage. We can’t wait to share what we are doing at the Museum and the amazing artistic talent here on the Mid Shore,” states Katie Cassidy, the Museum’s Education Consultant.

Photo: Participants at the Museum’s Studio Art Sale/Art Book Sale to be held on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Museum’s newly renovated spaces on South Street and Harrison Street in Easton, Maryland.

The event will feature the Museum’s instructors who are all professional artists: Paul Aspell, Bernie Dellario, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Brad Ross, Meg Walsh, Sheryl Southwick, Maggii Sarfaty, Rosemary Cooley, and Katie Cassidy. The Studio Sale will offer unframed art, demonstrations, and studies for sale for no more than $300 each, as well as a large selection of pottery and ceramics. There will also be frames and art materials for sale at some tables. Museum students will be selling work on the Museum’s front lawn.

The Art Book Sale in the atrium will offer hundreds of art books for sale at reduced prices. Proceeds from the Art Book Sale will benefit the Museum’s adult curriculum.

“We have had donations from people’s libraries of exceptional art books – desirable classics and out-of-print books, instructional art books, biographies of artists, and books about art collections. Many fabulous books came from the libraries of retired museum directors,” Cassidy adds.

Participants will enter through the Museum’s newly designed courtyard off Harrison Street, continue through the Museum’s atrium, and exit through the front lawn on South Street. The Art Book Sale will be held in the Museum’s atrium, while the Studio Sale will be held at tables outside.

For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.

The Museum is located at 106 South Street and is one of Easton’s historic landmarks – deeply tied to the educational community in Easton since 1800. Its permanent collection includes important paintings by Gene Davis and Anne Truitt among others and is especially strong on works paper by modern American and European masters. The Museum holds drawings, photographs, and prints by artists such as Pierre Bonnard, Robert Rauschenberg, and Martin Puryear. Visitors experience national and regional exhibitions, concerts, lectures, educational programs, and visual and performing arts classes for adults and children.