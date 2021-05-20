Avalon Theatre Adds New Jazz Wing to Repertoire

The Avalon Foundation expanded its reach a little further this past weekend with a jazz concert to thank members and founders of the newly formed Avalon Jazz Club. The Avalon Jazz Club will focus its efforts year round on giving jazz music fans, jazz players and local students the opportunity to experience all that jazz music has to offer in Talbot County and on Delmarva into the future.

Al Bond, CEO of The Avalon Foundation thanked committee members Joe Fischer, Al Sikes, John Malin and Marty Sikes for planning the evening and thanked the Jazz Founders Club for their support. “I want to thank the Avalon Jazz Foundersfor supporting Jazz in our community. Every single one of you. This event is what is going to propel our effort forward so I hope you all feel a real sense of ownership in what is going to unfold not just over the next several months but in the years to come. You are at the beginning of this so thank you.”

Joe Fischer then introduced a video from Monty Alexander announcing the line-up for none other than the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival and then the night got intop full swing with a jaw-dropping duet on trumpet and piano from jazz stars Dominick Farinacci and Aaron Diehl. Other numbers included music form The Gypsy Kings, Cole Porter and a screaming rendition of “Screamin Jay” Hawkins “I Put A Spell On You” featuring vocalist, Shenel Johns.

By supporting the May 15 fundraiser, attendees will have the first access to tickets to the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival in September and other upcoming shows, ensuring great seats and they become members of the Avalon Jazz Founders Club. The Monty Alexander Jazz Festival, one of the most distinctive small town jazz festivals in the nation, has been enhanced by its active collaboration with the Avalon Theatre since its inception.

For more information on The Avalon Jazz Club or for upcoming jazz shows from the Avalon please email Kimberly Stevens at Kimberly@avalonfoundation.org or visit The Avalon online at avalonfoundation.org.