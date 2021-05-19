Registration Opens for SOS Free Swimming Lessons

SOS Sink or Swim is pleased to be able to offer free swimming lessons at Talbot County’s two outdoor pools again this summer. These lessons are provided free of charge to all children between the ages of 18 months to 18 years.

This year’s program will again be administered by Talbot County Parks & Recreation, with registration forms now online at sossinkorswim.org/register. Class sizes are limited, and registration will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

Swimming sessions begin June 21 at the Bay Hundred Community Pool in St. Michaels, Md., and the George Murphy Community Pool in Easton, Md. The first registration deadline is June 10, and lessons run Mondays through Thursdays. Jr. Lifeguard Training and adult swim sessions are available the weeks of July 5–8 and Aug. 9–12. The full schedule of swim sessions for 2021 can be found at sossinkorswim.org/swim-schedule.

“These lessons are provided free of charge with no questions asked, and now free adult lessons are also available, thanks to a special grant received from concerned donors,” said SOS President Elizabeth Moose. “Talbot County has more than 600 miles of shoreline, yet many children and their family members don’t have the opportunity to ever get in the water, much less to feel safe and secure when they are close to a pool, a river or the Bay.”

This is the seventh summer SOS is offering these free lessons. Through donations and local support, SOS has provided swimming lessons for more than 5,000 local children since the program started and has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars to support its program.