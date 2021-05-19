Proposal for Berliner Playground at Wilmer Park

The following is more information about Chestertown’s proposed new all-ages playground. Funding through Maryland’s Community Parks and Playgrounds Program has received preliminary approval; final approval is expected in mid-August 2021 and construction is projected to be complete by November.

The playground equipment is being procured from Berliner Play Equipment of Germany. The five freestanding elements are manufactured from durable corrosion-resistant metal and finished with a zinc epoxy coating to resist rusting. The designs include abrasion-resistant rope made of polyester yarn with a steel core designed to withstand decades of use.