Dr. Roberta Lilly Named Interim Director of UM SRH Clark Comprehensive Breast Center

Roberta Lilly, MD, FACS, has returned to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton as Interim Medical Director. Dr. Lilly will be handling all surgical consults and surgeries related to breast cancer and other breast health issues while the search for a new director is in progress.

Dr. Lilly served as Medical Director of the center for more than eight years prior to her retirement in January 2020. As a dedicated breast surgeon, Dr. Lilly has expertise in the full array of benign and malignant breast diseases with a special interest in delivery of quality, patient-centered care. She also has authored and co-authored scores of original articles, book chapters on surgical topics as well as research studies on issues related to breast cancer.

A graduate of the University of Colorado Medical School, Dr. Lilly completed her general surgery residency at the University of Colorado Hospital and a transplant fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She completed her breast surgery fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, making her the first breast surgeon with this degree of breast surgery specialization in the five-county region served by UM Shore Regional Health. Dr. Lilly also earned a master’s in public health from George Washington University. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the Association of Women Surgeons, the American Public Health Association and the American Medical Association.

