May 15, 2021

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Cattle Egrets by Susan Hale

Cattle egrets return to the Chesapeake every spring, but loss of habitat is changing migratory patterns and forcing these lovely birds to find new feeding grounds. Change is inevitable, but its consequences must always be carefully weighed. “Cattle Egrets” by Susan Hale.

