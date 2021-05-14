Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 14

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,336.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.73%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 455,257, an increase of 512 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 12 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,716.
• The state’s 7-day average is 2.6% (-0.06 from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• CDC 18+ population statewide with at least one dose: 65.4%
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 48.76% of Marylanders and 46.2% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 37.9% and 38.41% respectively.
• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has been below 5% for 21 days, below 4% for 17 days, and below 3% for four days.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 50 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 680 people hospitalized — 489 in acute care (first time below 500 since Nov. 8) and 191 in intensive care (last below 200 on March 13).
