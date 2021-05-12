Moving Forward with John Queen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Queen says the pandemic hasn’t slowed down efforts by the Chestertown Unites Against Racism initiative from moving the community’s 16-month plan forward.

The Spy met with the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S co-founder and Equity Advisory Committee Chair last week to find out about some of the events coming up.

On Saturday May 15, the Black Union of Kent County and the James Taylor Justice Coalition Sumner Hall will host Justice Day in Pursuit of Racial Equality. Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director Council of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, author of On the Courthouse Lawn: Confronting the Legacy of lynching in the 21st Century and social justice activist Savannah Shepherd will be keynote speakers. The event will be held via Zoom.

Juneteenth, organized by the Chestertown Equity Advisory Committee, will be an outdoor event held the weekend of June 18.

Queen feels that the annual event should strike a more celebratory tone.

“It’s time to move forward and change the trajectory of some of the things we talk about. Let’s hear about some of the achievements of this community, not just black, not just white,” Queen says.

To that end, Juneteenth will present the Del Foxx Company and Karen Sommerville with her band, and host special keynote speaker Del. Andrea Fletcher Harrison, author of Juneteenth National Freedom Day (Maryland HB0448).

Additionally, starting Monday, June 14, the Black Union of Kent County will offer training including topics like Privilege and Identity, Micro-Aggression, and Anti-Racism classes.

More details will be announced as they become available.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. To find out more about Sumner Hall’s Justice Day, go here. For Chestertown Unites Against Racism, go here.