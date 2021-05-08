MENU

May 8, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens: Title: "Last Light" by Philip Parkinson

Daylight fades over the Choptank River lighthouse near Cambridge, MD.  Erected in 2012, the lighthouse’s characteristic “screwpile” design is not only a beacon to guide vessels up and down the Choptank, but it’s also a symbol of Cambridge’s revitalization. “Last Light” by Philip Parkinson.

