Chesapeake Lens: Title: “Last Light” by Philip Parkinson

Daylight fades over the Choptank River lighthouse near Cambridge, MD. Erected in 2012, the lighthouse’s characteristic “screwpile” design is not only a beacon to guide vessels up and down the Choptank, but it’s also a symbol of Cambridge’s revitalization. “Last Light” by Philip Parkinson.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.