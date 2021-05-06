Letter to Editor: Let’s Not Have Kent County Fall for the 1619 History Hoax

I sincerely hope that our county and our state do not get suckered into teaching the 1619 History hoax. This is a program devised by the New York Times to be used in schools to teach our kids that Americans are racist to the core. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ The_1619_Project

The program is meant to get white children to be ashamed of their skin color and their attitudes. If this were in place in 1951 instead of now, it might have been more relevant. But times and behaviors have already changed. My son, who grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland had so many friends of different ethnicities that he thought that racists attitudes were as much a matter of ancient history as people believing that the earth is flat. Times have already changed !

A quick look at the Wikipedia article on Virginia history will state that the first servants in Virginia Colony were indentured servants. The Jamestown colony was established in 1607 and this sort of servitude did not even get started until it was financially useful in 1619, a full year before the Boston / Plymouth Colony was even started. Servitude was the lowest rung of the class society that dominated the world stage at that time.

Slavery did not really exist until tobacco plantations began in the 1640s and did not take strong hold until Williamsburg became the capital around 1698. In fact, “most 17th-century immigrants were indentured servants, merchants or artisans.” (Wikipedia) Slavery become prevalent throughout Virginia once cotton plantations became widely established and did not take on the structure that we think of as slavery until the cotton gin made large scale plantations profitable after 1793. (There were gins before that but they were of limited use.)

So, let’s go back a step. Class societies have existed universally, worldwide until the American Revolution in 1776. We inherited the class system of England as colonies. The real revolution was one of a mindset and thinking stated clearly by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence. Its enactment started with the Revolutionary War and became complete with the end of the Civil War and the enactment of the 13th and 14th Amendments. It took time to get all these pieces together. But the philosophical underpinnings started in 1776! “All men (persons, in the current usage) are created equal”

Therefore, the 1619 Project is pure propaganda. It was invented by the Leftist newspaper, the New York Times, to be a battering ram for their ideology.

Holly Geddes

Chestertown