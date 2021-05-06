Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Seeks Volunteers

Are you looking for a very meaningful volunteer experience and have four hours a week to give? The Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to assist with patient care activities at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

“There is no contact with COVID patients or anyone who may have other transmissible diseases,” says Kathy Davis, in-house volunteer coordinator for the Auxiliary. “Most of our activities involve transporting patients in wheelchairs or stretchers from their rooms to radiology; transporting discharged patients in wheelchairs from surgery to the curbside; delivering meal trays to anyone who missed a regularly-scheduled meal; greeting and assisting visitors; and other miscellaneous tasks.”

Two shifts are available: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Davis, volunteer opportunities are also available in the hospital’s Alexander C. Dick Surgical Services Department and the Caroline A. Bramble Chemotherapy Treatment Center. Volunteers for Surgical Services primarily serve as the communication liaison between waiting family members and the nursing staff. Volunteers for the chemotherapy treatment/infusion center help stock supplies, transport lab work and help make patients comfortable with snacks, pillows, blankets etc. during their treatments. Shifts are available Monday through Friday at various times, mostly mornings.

Volunteers are provided with a navy-blue vest and are asked to wear a white shirt. A complementary lunch is offered to all volunteers during their shift.

All volunteers are subject to a criminal background check and medical clearance through the Employee Health Department. An annual flu shot and participation in annual education also are required. For more information or an application, please contact Kathy Davis, 410-810-5660.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System