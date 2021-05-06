A Virtual Concert: Easton Choral Arts Society Presents A Bridge to Beyond

Artistic director Wes Lockfaw, accompanist Becky Zinser, singers from the Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS), instrumentalists including an oboist, a trumpeter, and string players will come together in a virtual concert entitled “A Bridge to Beyond” on May 20 and 23. The concert theme is based on songs of hope to help see us through the pandemic.

Opening with “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” the repertoire includes popular songs, spirituals, gospel, Broadway and classical. Included among the songs in the concert are “Winter’s on the Wing” from The Secret Garden, “What a Wonderful World,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, and the rousing gospel work, “The Storm is Passing Over.” While the concert format changed during COVID-19, ECAS continues to strive to reach choral music lovers in the region and beyond.

Creating virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a challenge for many arts organizations. When planning for the spring 2021 ECAS concert, Artistic Director Wes Lockfaw decided that singers and musicians needed to record individually to create the virtual format. Beginning in January, Lockfaw worked with a group of 20 choristers to prepare the music. Each singer learned his or her part at home and individually with the assistance of practice tracks prepared by Lockfaw, Terri Wroten, soprano; Carol Harrison, alto; and Christopher Wroten, baritone. Periodically voice sections got together via Zoom and worked on difficult passages in the music. The voices and instrumentation were melded at Mid-South Audio in Milton, Delaware to create the final concert, “A Bridge to Beyond,” which will be presented virtually on May 20 and 23.

The concert is free and a request for the link for either Thursday evening or Sunday afternoon is on the ECAS website eastonchoralarts.org. A free-will offering would be appreciated to help cover the technical costs of the concert. Easton Choral Arts Society, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Auditions for Easton Choral Arts Society are ongoing and people can get more information on the website eastonchoralarts.org.

The Easton Choral Arts Society is an auditioned choral ensemble that believes in the power of music to enrich the cultural life of the Eastern Shore. Under the direction of the pre-eminent Artistic Director, Wes Lockfaw, ECAS brings a commitment to deliver excellence to our singers, audiences, and supporters. While the group is based in Easton, its singers come from all areas of the Eastern Shore.