The Political Landscape is Changing by Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver

The political landscape is changing. Ward boundaries and the recent selection of an Interim Mayor will cause the Town to rethink how it will be governed. More now than ever the disenfranchised marginalized communities must stand to be heard and recognized as racial and economic disparities will be set aside as the efforts to maintain the status quo of colonial domination will take on the forefront as the face and projected image of Chestertown.

While it is recognized the request of the ACLU to realign voting populations to ensure One Voice One Vote, it must also be recognized the reality of what will cause the retreat of those who already feel left out of the process, making it even more important the need for leadership that will seek to address the needs of all the people. The 14th Amendment requires equity for all the people, not just those who have the financial means to set the agenda and control the narrative designed to maintain imbalance of power.

Monday night’s vote and subsequent discussion was an example of how redistricting and social gerrymandering will have a negative effect of the disenfranchised and marginalized as that voice will be drowned out an ignored by those who seek to go along to get along.

Again, it is even more important that the fight continues to achieve equity to remain vigilant in the struggle against injustice and to demand that their voice continue to be heard.

Power To The People!

Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver

Ward 3 Councilmember