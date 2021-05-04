ShoreRivers Announces 2021 Photo Contest

Do you have a passion for photography or just like to capture special moments with your phone? Do you love your local waterways and want to promote and preserve them? ShoreRivers is pleased to announce its 2021 Photo Contest from May through October, so snap a picture and send it our way! Shore rivers are your rivers, and we want to see how you engage with the natural resources that we all strive to conserve. ShoreRivers is especially interested in photos that reflect the organization’s mission of protecting and restoring our waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

Contest winners will be announced December 1 by email, social media, and the photo contest webpage. Categories include Wildlife, Waterways, Human Interaction with Nature, and Agriculture/Restoration (e.g. farm fields, restored streams, wetlands, shorelines, rain gardens, river-friendly yards). ShoreRivers will use winning photos in publications and outreach, such as:

community presentations and events, which reach over 500 people annually

emails and social media accounts, which have thousands of followers

Semiannual Advocate newsletter and River Report Card, which are mailed to over 3,000 people.

Photographers will be credited for their photos and may submit up to four images for consideration. Images must be taken within the four watersheds that comprise ShoreRivers’ geographic area: Chester, Choptank, Miles-Wye, and Sassafras. To learn more about the contest rules and how to submit photos, please visit shorerivers.org/photo-contest.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org