Council Elects David Foster as Mayor

In a 3-1 vote, with Ward 3 Council Member Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver dissenting, Ward 1 Councilmember David Foster was elected by the Town Council as Mayor of Chestertown during Monday’s May 3 session. Ward 2 Councilmember Tom Herz acted as the Monday session’s interim Mayor

Rather than seek nominations from outside the Council, a motion to select from standing members of the council was passed. Councilmembers were allowed to nominate themselves as well as other councilmembers.

Ward 3 Councilmember Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver and Ward 1 Councilmember David Foster nominated themselves. Ward 4 Councilmember Meghan Efland and Ward 3 Council Member Tom Herz voted for Foster. Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver voted against.

Nominations for the vacated Ward 1 council position will be sought from within Ward 1.

According to the Chestertown Town Charter, the Council had 41 days after Mayor Chris Cerino’s resignation to determine the role of Mayor. Their choices were: a per-meeting revolving councilmember, a vote within the Council, nominate someone from outside the Council, or hold a special election. Each Council Member agreed that the voting from within their own ranks would better maintain the continuity of the Town’s business.

Mayor David Foster will be sworn in by the Clerk of the Circuit Court at the next council meeting.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.