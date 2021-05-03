Going Wild: Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you could see over the wall of Phragmites lining the bike trail a few hundred yards north of Cross St. you would discover another world, a natural gift now being preserved by the Sultana Foundation.

The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve is 8.5 acres of signature Eastern Shore ecosystems—swamp, marsh, forest, meadow, pond and shrubland—and will substantially enhance Sultana Educational Foundation’s mission to educate kids K through 12 by offering programs about the region’s unique ecology.

Sultana Founder and Director Drew McMullin says that the one thing the Foundation has always wanted was a piece of property where we could teach children about land-use and activity on land impacts the Chesapeake Bay.

The property was purchased from Washington College and the Town and McMullin is quick to point out that the preservation and educational project would not exist today without the efforts and investment of Michael Lawrence who recognized the educational value of the spot.

In addition to its role as urban nature center for learning, the area will eventually be available to the public. Think of it as an aquatic and terrestrial pocket park, five minutes from downtown.

Although the schooner Sultana will remain at the marina this summer. with tentative plans to host Downrigging Weekend if the State adopts new Covid social distancing requirements, McMullin says that in-person programs are beginning to come back after a year of virtual classes.

“We are slowly bringing back our in-person programs we’re bring back. We have more paddling programs scheduled this year than any year and that’s because it’s ideal social distancing.” He says. Starting this week, the paddling program is so popular the Foundations is booked through September.

Sultana Education Foundation serves more than 14,000 students and teachers a year. Even during the pandemic, the organization has offered 400 and 500 virtual classes and online events.

This video is approximately seven minutes long. To find out more about the Sultana Education Foundation please go here.