Adkins Mystery Monday: This Has a Unique Fan Shaped Frond

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know your ferns? This fern has a unique fan shaped frond with a black stripe.

Last week, we highlighted the syrphid fly, also known as a hover or flower fly. There are over 6,000 species of syrphid flies worldwide, 900 of which are in North America! They are important pollinators and are sometimes confused with bees. To tell the difference, just look at their wings. Flies have one pair of wings and bees have two pairs.