Cherry Tree: When the storm comes it is already too late by Urvi Kumbhat

When the storm comes it is already too late

Suspended laundry decorates the buildings like gift wrap.

I traverse the city through color: silky yellow, red, nets of green,

rose, ripped denim, silver zari. Then sky and water

beleaguer the city, my feet disappear, I don’t know where I end

and where everything else begins—everything else is muck.

Trees renouncing their branches, windows protesting, the washing

falling like an avalanche. Cupboards, drawers, and folders choke

the street. Emptying, empty. I walk by a drain: the streets will swallow

our things. Our things will swallow the streets. I see no road signs,

no officers, no maps. Only the moon like an onion skin. Only

the fallen bark of giants. No old names, no new names,

no Calcutta, no Kolkata—it all disappears.

Even the vengeful ghosts of British officers’ mistresses,

my brothers trying to harness the flimsy lamplight, our school nurse

and her red medicine, the puchka wallas who fed the whole city,

the cooks, their threadbare mattresses, the security guards at their posts,

the property they protect—I can’t find any of it. I can’t find anyone.

Was I ever there? I careen with the wind till I reach Red Road. Driverless

cars thunder with the ancient earth. There is no direction but down.

A building gives up and lets its guts show. And the clothes are suddenly

clean and wet on my body, and I stand still just like that, shivering.

Urvi Kumbhat holds a BA from the University of Chicago and is currently an MFA candidate at the Helen Zell Writers’ Program. Her work appears in The Margins, Glass: A Journal of Poetry, Apogee, Protean Magazine, and other publications. She grew up in Calcutta.

