Phased Re-opening of the Lodge at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in coordination with the Governor and local public health authorities, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is re-opening the Lodge at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) near Rock Hall on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm.

The refuge is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to safely increase access to Eastern Neck NWR lands and facilities. The refuge’s roads, trails, and hunts have been open throughout the pandemic.

Beginning May 1, 2021, Eastern Neck NWR will reopen public access to the Lodge (Visitor Contact Station) on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm. In addition, refuge lands that are regularly open to the public continue to be open and available daily from sunrise to sunset. Those entering the Lodge will be required to wear a mask in accordance with the USFWS mask mandate as well as follow CDC guidelines, which include social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home if sick.

As we continue to review access, services, and programs, a return to full operations at Eastern Neck NWR will be phased in according to protocols set by the federal government, the Governor and local public health officials. These decisions will be informed by the most current guidance and information from the Department of the Interior, CDC, Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of those visiting and working at Eastern Neck NWR are protected. We will continue to closely monitor conditions and adjust our operations accordingly.

Updates about the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s response to coronavirus are posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html.

Please check our website for current updates and status: www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern_neck.

