Three Cheers: The Working Artists Forum with Betty Huang

The Mid-Shore has been blessed with several organizations and instructors over the years who have provided a countless number of promising artists the skills they need to pursue their passion for painting. But the Working Artists Forum must be considered one of the earliest pioneers.

Founded in 1979 by a handful of devoted artists as a way to mentor painters of all ages, the Working Artists Forum now has over 100 members from all over the Eastern Shore, who take advantage of the organization’s workshops but also participates in its unique network of galleries where members work is on display throughout the year.

The Spy recently sat down with Betty Huang, the WAF’s current president, to understand this great organization’s mission, history, and services as well as its ongoing philanthropic support in supporting art and art teachers in elementary schools in six counties on the Shore.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Working Arts Forum please go here.