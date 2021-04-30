Gunston Hosts First-Ever MDISA Bronze Sailing Regatta

On Saturday, April 24, the Gunston School hosted its first-ever Mid Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association (MDISA) Bronze Sailing Regatta at its waterfront campus on the Corsica river. Seven teams came to compete and included Severn School, Annapolis High School, Stone Ridge, Key School, Saints Peter and Paul (SSPP), Severna Park High School, and Patuxent High School.

“The regatta was simple windward leewards in both W2 and W4 configurations, with eight races total,” explained Tom Chafey, Gunston’s head sailing coach. “With less than a knot of wind out of the north east at the time of the first race, and with up to six knots of wind out of the south east for the last race, it was a very light day.”

Each school brought two teams of two sailors each, sailing in ‘A’ and ‘B’ races. The format races ‘A’ teams from all eight schools and then ‘B’ teams. Each team was then awarded points based on finish with the lowest score winning the event.

Sailing in the ‘A’ division for Gunston was Helen Boone ’21, Hannah Worth ’21, Robbie Wilmer ’24 and Ian Kissel ’23. With the ‘B’ division consisting of Charles Shifrin ’21 and Cy Johnston ’23. Gunston students Julia Buchanan ’23 and Grace Anne Phillips ’23 filled in for SSPP’s ‘B’ division.

“With multiple second place finishes, and with almost every race in the top half, our Herons were evenly matched and did exceptionally well. Coming in second place overall with a total of 26 points, the Herons beat out 3rd place by 7 points and trailed first place by 16,” recalls Chafey.

Taking home first place was the Severn School Admirals, followed by Gunston Herons in second place, followed by (in order) the Annapolis High School Panthers, Stone Ridge, Key School Zags, SSPP Sabres, Severna Park Falcons, and the Patuxent Panthers.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how well the day transpired,” adds Carter Law, Waterfront Director. “While the lack of wind early in the day made things lead to a slow start it did not slow down all of the athletes motivation to compete. All in all, it bodes well for the future of Gunstons home regattas!”

Gunston’s sailing team next competes on May 22 in Middle River, Md.

Follow @gunstonathletics on Instagram to keep up with the sailing team as well as other Gunston athletic teams.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.