The Library Guy: Finding Harriet Tubman’s Home with Julie Schablitsky

As part of The Spy’s partnership with the Talbot County Free Library, Bill Peak interviews Dr. Julie Schablitsky, Chief Archaeologist for the Maryland Dept. of Transportation’s State Highway Administration.

Dr. Schablitsky and her team announced earlier this month the discovery of the spot in Dorchester County where Harriet Tubman’s father, Ben Ross, had his home, and where Harriet would have spent some of her childhood and learned much of her tradecraft.

Speaking of the find, Douglas Mitchell, a direct descendant of Ben Ross, said, “On this joyous occasion, more than 160 years after Ben Ross departed his humble cabin never to return, all freedom-and-justice-loving Americans are Ross kin, celebrating this immensely important archaeological discovery and the priceless revelations it is destined to offer.”

