Forum: Rock Hall Candidates for Town Council Seats

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candidates for two seats on the Town Council of Rock Hall participated in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kent County and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association on Monday, April 26.

The election will be held Saturday, May 1.

Lynn Dollinger moderated the Zoom forum which included Brian Jones, David Mayne, James Cook, Tim Edwards, and Walter Elburn. For technical reasons, David Jones was unable to participate.

As Rock Hall faces critical needs to repair and replace town infrastructure including water and wastewater plants, pumping stations, and Municipal Building repairs, each candidate offered their proposed pathway to solutions.

Here, the Spy offers the candidate’s introductory remarks.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For the full candidate’s forum, go here.