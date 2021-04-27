House of the Week: Chester River Landing

Chester River Landing was developed as a “green” waterfront community along the Chester River with close proximity to Chestertown’s Historic District. The forty-nine homes are a mix of townhomes, condominiums and single family residences. In addition to the views of the Chester River, the numerous amenities include a private marina, kayak launch, outdoor swimming pool with bath house, shoreline walking paths and landscaped park areas. This townhome is located at the end of a block of attached residences and has a one-car detached garage. The brick driveway connects to the development’s brick sidewalks and a half-flight of steps lead up to the house’s front porch. The brick façades of the front and side of the house are articulated with details of quoins, double headers and the water table band. At the third floor, arched dormers are inserted into the mansard roof and the main floor’s high ceiling allow transoms over the windows. At the rear of the house, the brick wraps around to meet a bay projection that is clad in lap siding. Corner porches on both the main and second floors provide wonderful diagonal views of the landscape and water.

When I opened the front door, I immediately realized these homeowners had added significant upgrades. The vista to the left of the foyer is to the inviting corner library with its interior wall of built-in millwork flanking a gas fireplace. The side window is a benefit of having an end unit and the front window is also flanked by built-in millwork. Being a bibliophile, I could easily imagine curling up with a good book by the fire.

The long vista from the front door offers hints of the open plan layout and ends in a wall of windows with water views. Past the foyer are the stairs and an elevator, the only one in the development, that provides easy access to all three floors. The dining room has double windows at the side wall and the elegant furnishings are the perfect setting for a dinner party. The charming large painting over the sideboard adds perspective to the interior wall.

The living room is beautifully detailed with a dropped soffit below a coffered ceiling centered over the fireplace and the windows with transoms above are proportioned well for the high ceiling. Wainscoting wraps around the dining-living-breakfast area at the different window sill heights and the Plantation shutters on the side windows control the sunlight and privacy. The living room’s rear window has a center picture window with side units overlooking the porch and the breakfast area with its four long windows fills the space so it feels like a sunroom with its French door to the porch. Another painting of an oversized flower in bloom adds perspective to the breakfast area side wall. The kitchen has a wide wall opening to the dining room and I loved the details of the soffit with recessed lighting whose vertical surface becomes a backdrop for colorful art and the high upper cabinets facing the breakfast room that give the cook water views. These upper cabinets have glass fronted doors on both sides so glassware can be easily accessed from both the kitchen and breakfast area.

The second floor primary suite is stacked over the geometry of the living and breakfast rooms below. Sleeping and sitting areas with a fireplace centered on the bed and the corner porch off the sitting area create a serene sanctuary. The remainder of the floor contains another bedroom and bath. At the front of the third floor are two offices created from the original bedroom. The bath connects one of the bedrooms to the third floor family room which was a delightful surprise of colorful art, sculpture, ceramics, rugs and wall hangings. The table and chairs in the nook at the rear wall is the perfect spot for Scrabble players like me. The TV and mini-kitchen complete this perfect space for relaxation.

One doesn’t often find such high quality upgrades as this home has and kudos to the Owners for their distinctive interior architectural details and their stylish interiors. Add the outdoor rooms of the two porches high above the water below for bird’s eye panoramic views, your own boat slip with 20 ft water depth, the community amenities, the small neighborhood feel and you have a restful retreat!

For more information about this property, contact Mary Fielding with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-708-4852 (c) , or mfielding@cbchesapeake.com. For more photographs and pricing, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/coldwell-banker-chesapeake-real-estate-company-2228c/chestertown-office-76035d, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 845-744-2758

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.