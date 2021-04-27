For All Seasons Sponsors Community Art Project in Honor of 9/11 Day of Remembrance

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, along with key community partners, The Avalon Foundation, For All Seasons, Inclusive Easton, and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, announce their collaborative project, “September 11: Remembering Those Lost.” The project will be one of many across the country that will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen to service in crises. For All Seasons is coordinating the Day of Remembrance Art Contest, soliciting artists of all ages to submit a work of art with the theme of helping others in an emergency or crisis like 9/11 or to honor those lost in 9/11. The theme will focus on helping people that may be vulnerable in a crisis, such as people with disabilities, the elderly, and children.

Photo: Pictured left to right are Cristy Morrell, Executive Director of Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, a member of Inclusive Easton; Deena Kilmon, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region; Suzy Moore, Avalon Foundation; Denae Spiering, For All Seasons; Beth Anne Langrell, For All Seasons; and Geneva Schaffle, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.

The art contest will kick off at the 21st Annual Multicultural Vaccination & Wellness Day on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton. Children under 18 and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be offered a free art supply kit at the event to complete either on-site or take home. Art kits will also be provided at Easton’s CommUNITY Day on May 15, at Denton’s Pride Fest on June 12, and during Plein Air Easton on July 11 through 18.

Artists of all ages can participate in the art contest by submitting a picture of their original artwork (original artwork will remain with the artist). Projects can include such mediums as sculpture, collage, drawing, painting, watercolor, mixed media, or digital art. The themes for the contest are “Remembering Those Lost” and “You are the Help Until Help Arrives.” Any artist or community member may submit an entry at no cost. Photographs of the winners’ art in each age group, novice and professional, along with their names, will be displayed in downtown Easton. The winning entries will also be displayed on banners throughout the area in late fall.

“This is an amazing opportunity to honor the work of our dedicated service providers and organizations that support the growth and wellness of our most vulnerable community members,” comments Denae Spiering, Outreach Coordinator at For All Seasons.

Throughout the summer and fall, activities are being planned to engage the community to be aware of vulnerable people in crises, how to help them, and how to heal together from traumas that affect the community, such as the tragic loss of life on September 11. Community members will also be invited to participate in training sessions that will help prepare them to be of assistance to people with disabilities and injuries in the waiting period between the moment of crisis and the first responder’s arrival. The events will culminate in a public Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the lives of those lost on 9/11. Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons, will be the featured speaker at the ceremony.

“The Arc Central Chesapeake Region is thrilled to bring awareness to how to assist people with disabilities during an emergency and to honor those with disabilities who passed away on 9/11. Through this community art contest and trainings, we are raising awareness so people can better understand their role in helping others until help arrives,” adds Deena Kilmon, Director of Engagement, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region.

To participate in the Day of Remembrance Art Contest, take a clear, quality, full-size picture of the artwork and email the photo to Outreach@forallseasonsinc.org before July 18, 2021. The photo should be sent as its actual size – a minimum of 873 KB or 2.0 MB file is preferred. Anyone having trouble taking or uploading his or her picture can reach out to Denae Spiering at 410-725-6479. Art submitted after July 18, 2021 will not be considered. This program is available to all, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity or expression, political affiliation, marital or parental status, genetic information, and military service.

For more information, or to register your group to participate in the art contest or crisis training activities, please contact the project coordinator, Deena Kilmon, Director of Engagement, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region at 410-353-1137 or email resources@thearcccr.org.

“Remembering Those Lost” is funded through The Arc of The United States through a sub-grant from Ameri-Corps, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.