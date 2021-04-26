Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 26

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 6 to 1,301.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.21%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 443,814, an increase of 557 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 8 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,483.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.51% (-0.25 from yesterday) and has been below 5% for three days.

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 41.78% of Marylanders and 43.68% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 27.56% and 31.52% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• After 25 days above 5%, the state’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.87% on Friday. The rate was 4.76% on Saturday and 4.51% on Sunday.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 30 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,115 people hospitalized — 850 in acute care and 265 in intensive care.