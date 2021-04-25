MSO Online Auction Includes Musical Gems, Fine Arts and More

Whether you’re a lover of great music, the visual arts, excellent foods and wines or fun and unusual adventures, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s “Fine Living 2021” online auction offers something for every taste.

Prominent items up for bid include in-home performances by bass-baritone Kevin Short, who has performed with The Metropolitan Opera, and by Mid-Atlantic Symphony musicians playing classics or jazz as quartets, trios or solo. Another bidder will have the opportunity to conduct the Orchestra during its annual Holiday Joy concert in December.

Other items range from paintings and prints by talented local artists to baskets of fine wines and foods. The auction also offers online master classes with New York City Ballet Concertmaster Kurt Nikkanen and with Mid-Atlantic Symphony musicians, and the opportunity to share a breakfast, lunch or dinner with Music Director Julien Benichou.

A complete list of auction items is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Bidding opens on May 1 and will run through May 22.

“With restrictions on large public gatherings preventing us from enjoying our traditional Spring Gala, the online auction represents a safe way to raise funds for the Orchestra while also offering bidders a wide selection of quality items,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Board Chair Jeffrey Parker.

“Best of all, anyone, from anywhere, can bid on the unique items we’re offering, many of which have been donated by our musicians, local artists, businesses and our board members,” he added.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.